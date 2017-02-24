Fiji Time: 6:54 PM on Friday 24 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji 7s team to Vegas, Vancouver named

PRAVIN NARAIN
Friday, February 24, 2017

Update: 4:58PM LANKY forwards Masivesi Dakuwaqa and Apisai Domolailai has been the new inclusion in the Vodafone Fiji 7s team for the Las Vegas and Vancouver 7s tournaments next month.

The duo fully recovered from their injuries and made their way back into the side along with Waisea Nacuqu.

Coach Gareth Baber said he was happy with Nacuqu's performance in the training.

Meanwhile, Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer John O'Connor said it was important  for the players to play to their best to improve the standing.

"Congratulations on those that have been selected and welcome back to the three that have managed to maintain their fitness in order to be selected," he said.

"We are now into the fifth leg of the series and in order to successfully defend your series title you will have to work harder for the rest of the series."

The side is expected to leave for USA on Monday.

The squad for Las Vegas and Vancouver 7s:

Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Mesulame Kunavula,  Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Nemani Nagusa, Apisai Domolailai, Kalione Nasoko, Setareki Butuniyata, Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Vatemo Ravouvou, Alivereti Veitokani, Osea Kolinisau (C),  Samisoni Viriviri,  Joeli Lutumailagi








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Players sign 7s contract
  2. Teachers charged
  3. $1500 disappointment
  4. FLP defers choice
  5. Climate diplomacy talk begin small
  6. Help for victim, 86
  7. LCPA says North farmers not frustrated
  8. On the hunt
  9. Solar system for school
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM tomorrow

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  6. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)