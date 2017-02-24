Fiji 7s team to Vegas, Vancouver named

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:58PM LANKY forwards Masivesi Dakuwaqa and Apisai Domolailai has been the new inclusion in the Vodafone Fiji 7s team for the Las Vegas and Vancouver 7s tournaments next month.

The duo fully recovered from their injuries and made their way back into the side along with Waisea Nacuqu.

Coach Gareth Baber said he was happy with Nacuqu's performance in the training.

Meanwhile, Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer John O'Connor said it was important for the players to play to their best to improve the standing.

"Congratulations on those that have been selected and welcome back to the three that have managed to maintain their fitness in order to be selected," he said.

"We are now into the fifth leg of the series and in order to successfully defend your series title you will have to work harder for the rest of the series."

The side is expected to leave for USA on Monday.

The squad for Las Vegas and Vancouver 7s:

Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Mesulame Kunavula, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Nemani Nagusa, Apisai Domolailai, Kalione Nasoko, Setareki Butuniyata, Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Vatemo Ravouvou, Alivereti Veitokani, Osea Kolinisau (C), Samisoni Viriviri, Joeli Lutumailagi