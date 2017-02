/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pallbearers carry the body of the late Ratu Anare Secake after the church service at the Nabitu Methodist church. Picture: ATU RASEA.

Update: 4:48PM FORMER Fiji Rugby Union representative Ratu Anare Secake was laid to rest today at his village in Nabitu, Tailevu.

Secake represented Fiji to New Zealand in 1957, when Fiji defeated New Zealand Maori two times in Wellington and Dunedin.

He died at the age of 85, after playing five tests for Fiji from 1955-1959.

He is survived by four children and eight grandchildren.