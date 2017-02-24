Fiji Time: 6:54 PM on Friday 24 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA plan to replace Tamavua-i-wai bridge

LITIA CAVA
Friday, February 24, 2017

Update: 4:40PM THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is planning to replace the Tamavua-i-wai bridge in Lami with a four lane bridge.

This was confirmed by FRA chief executive officer, John Hutchinson following a question raised during a breakfast networking event organised by the Fiji Chamber of Commerce this morning. 

The event was organised on how the authority plans to minimise traffic on heavy container vehicles crossing the bridge.

Mr Hutchinson said half a million dollars had been used in the last six months for the repair and upgrade work.

 

The He said the authority was working on replacing all damaged and ageing infrastructures around the country.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Players sign 7s contract
  2. Teachers charged
  3. $1500 disappointment
  4. FLP defers choice
  5. Climate diplomacy talk begin small
  6. Help for victim, 86
  7. LCPA says North farmers not frustrated
  8. On the hunt
  9. Solar system for school
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM tomorrow

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  6. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)