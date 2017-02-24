FRA plan to replace Tamavua-i-wai bridge

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:40PM THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is planning to replace the Tamavua-i-wai bridge in Lami with a four lane bridge.

This was confirmed by FRA chief executive officer, John Hutchinson following a question raised during a breakfast networking event organised by the Fiji Chamber of Commerce this morning.

The event was organised on how the authority plans to minimise traffic on heavy container vehicles crossing the bridge.

Mr Hutchinson said half a million dollars had been used in the last six months for the repair and upgrade work.

The He said the authority was working on replacing all damaged and ageing infrastructures around the country.