Another government station for Bua

Update: 4:34PM PEOPLE living in the province of Bua will be able to access some basic government services at their door stop following the refurbishment of the Fiji Roads Authority depot in Lekutu to become a government station.
Prime
Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told people of the district of Lekutu present at
the opening of the new Lekutu Government Station on February 23 the development
would help them save money.
"When I
came here earlier I had instructed the senior government officials in the area
to turn the FRA depot into a government station," PM Bainimarama said
He said the
new station would bring government closer to the villagers and them trips to
Nabouwalu and to Labasa.
The
district of Kubulau, Wainunu and Wailevu would soon also get their own
government station, PM Bainimarama said.