Another government station for Bua

Update: 4:34PM PEOPLE living in the province of Bua will be able to access some basic government services at their door stop following the refurbishment of the Fiji Roads Authority depot in Lekutu to become a government station.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told people of the district of Lekutu present at the opening of the new Lekutu Government Station on February 23 the development would help them save money.

"When I came here earlier I had instructed the senior government officials in the area to turn the FRA depot into a government station," PM Bainimarama said

He said the new station would bring government closer to the villagers and them trips to Nabouwalu and to Labasa.

The district of Kubulau, Wainunu and Wailevu would soon also get their own government station, PM Bainimarama said.