+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama takes a walk on the new bridge at Coqeloa, Labasa. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 4:06PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama opened the $4.39million bridge today at Coqeloa, outside Labasa.

In opening the bridge, Mr Bainimarama told the 500 residents who gathered to witness the event that his Government remained committed to improving lives of all Fijians.

"This new bridge opens up a door of opportunities to communities who have been cut off through years of neglect," he said.