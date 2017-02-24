Walk for three brothers ends in the capital

Update: 3:59PM MORE than $2000 has so far been collected by the Pygmies Youth Group from Lautoka in a bid to assist three brothers suffering from muscular dystrophy.
The group
which consists of more than 40 youths arrived into Suva from Lautoka earlier
today.
Group president,
Josateki Labalaba said they wanted to help fund raise for the three boys to
help them obtain treatment and live a normal life.
"We started
our march from Lautoka and we are going to finish our drive today at Sukuna
Park. We have collected around $2000 but we need $10000 for the treatment," Mr Labalaba
said.
"The
response from the public has been good but businesses have not shown much
support until now," he said.
"We were
formed in 2013 and since then we have been helping people with special needs.
We got to know about the Kumar brothers and we decided to help them out.
"I hope the
Government and businesses can help us out."
Those
wishing to help the brothers may call the number 9323614.