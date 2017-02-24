Walk for three brothers ends in the capital

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Pygmies Youth Club during their fundraising drive in Suva this afternoon. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 3:59PM MORE than $2000 has so far been collected by the Pygmies Youth Group from Lautoka in a bid to assist three brothers suffering from muscular dystrophy.

The group which consists of more than 40 youths arrived into Suva from Lautoka earlier today.

Group president, Josateki Labalaba said they wanted to help fund raise for the three boys to help them obtain treatment and live a normal life.

"We started our march from Lautoka and we are going to finish our drive today at Sukuna Park. We have collected around $2000 but we need $10000 for the treatment," Mr Labalaba said.

"The response from the public has been good but businesses have not shown much support until now," he said.

"We were formed in 2013 and since then we have been helping people with special needs. We got to know about the Kumar brothers and we decided to help them out.

"I hope the Government and businesses can help us out."

Those wishing to help the brothers may call the number 9323614.