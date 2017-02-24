Corrections officers receive FCS Distinguished Service Award

Update: 3:34PM TWELVE Fiji Corrections Officers (FCS) were awarded with the FCS Distinguished Service Award for conspicuous gallantry or valuable service market by exceptional ability, merit and exemplary conduct at the State House this morning.
The officers were recognised for
their effort during the 2000 takeover by the inmates at the Naboro Maximum
Facility.
A total of 60
Fijians received medals of recognition from the President Jioji Konrote during the Investiture
Ceremony today.
President Jioji
Konrote in his address said the recognition is made across the whole range of human endeavour and
achievement, including but not limited to Government and the civil service,
local body administration, industry, diplomacy, health, education, law, the
arts, sport, religion, the news media, environment, youth development, charity,
and indeed, including all other areas in which service to Fiji is identified.