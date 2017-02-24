Corrections officers receive FCS Distinguished Service Award

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote with Fiji Corrections Services officers during the Order of Fiji Investiture Ceremony at the State House in Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 3:34PM TWELVE Fiji Corrections Officers (FCS) were awarded with the FCS Distinguished Service Award for conspicuous gallantry or valuable service market by exceptional ability, merit and exemplary conduct at the State House this morning.

The officers were recognised for their effort during the 2000 takeover by the inmates at the Naboro Maximum Facility.

A total of 60 Fijians received medals of recognition from the President Jioji Konrote during the Investiture Ceremony today.

President Jioji Konrote in his address said the recognition is made across the whole range of human endeavour and achievement, including but not limited to Government and the civil service, local body administration, industry, diplomacy, health, education, law, the arts, sport, religion, the news media, environment, youth development, charity, and indeed, including all other areas in which service to Fiji is identified.