Heavy rain warning cancelled

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:14PM THE heavy rain warning previously in force for eastern half of Vanua Levu, northern Lau group, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands has been cancelled

This was confirmed in a special weather bulletin issued from the weather forecasting centre in Nadi this morning.

The bulletin states that a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain just northeast of Fiji is gradually moving north further away from the group.

The forecast for Vanua Levu, northern Lau group, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands are occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms with heavy falls.