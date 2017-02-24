Motion for a committee to investigate police brutality

Update: 2:47PM AN independent parliamentary committee is needed to investigate cases of police brutality and breaches of human rights, says the National Federation Party (NFP).
Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad said the party
would move a motion in Parliament during its next sitting from March 20-24,
calling for the establishment of a special committee of Parliament to
independently investigate cases of alleged police brutality and barbaric
breaches of human rights because the current procedures for investigation is
thoroughly compromised.
"Such a special committee will be an independent body with no links
whatsoever to either the Fiji Police Force or the victims of alleged police
brutality and violations of their rights," Prof Prasad said.
He said a special committee was vital in the absence of an Ombudsman.
"Previously an Ombudsman was a retired judge and under the 1997
Constitution, the Ombudsman was also Chairperson of Fiji Human Rights
Commission.
"Under Standing Order 129 of Parliament, a Special Committee can be
established by resolution of Parliament and it has the same powers as that of
other parliamentary standing committees where it can conduct its hearings in
public, summon people to give evidence and compel the production of such
evidence."