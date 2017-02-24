Motion for a committee to investigate police brutality

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Professor Biman Prasad said NFP would move a motion in Parliament calling for the establishment of a special committee of Parliament to independently investigate cases of alleged police brutality. Picture: FT file

Update: 2:47PM AN independent parliamentary committee is needed to investigate cases of police brutality and breaches of human rights, says the National Federation Party (NFP).

Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad said the party would move a motion in Parliament during its next sitting from March 20-24, calling for the establishment of a special committee of Parliament to independently investigate cases of alleged police brutality and barbaric breaches of human rights because the current procedures for investigation is thoroughly compromised.

"Such a special committee will be an independent body with no links whatsoever to either the Fiji Police Force or the victims of alleged police brutality and violations of their rights," Prof Prasad said.

He said a special committee was vital in the absence of an Ombudsman.

"Previously an Ombudsman was a retired judge and under the 1997 Constitution, the Ombudsman was also Chairperson of Fiji Human Rights Commission.

"Under Standing Order 129 of Parliament, a Special Committee can be established by resolution of Parliament and it has the same powers as that of other parliamentary standing committees where it can conduct its hearings in public, summon people to give evidence and compel the production of such evidence."