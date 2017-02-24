Trial for Marawa and Shekeb set for next year

Update: 2:41PM THE trial of former National Manager Border Customs for the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) and a businessman has been scheduled for April next year.
Josefa Marawa and Abdul Shekeb who are charged by the Fiji
Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) appeared this morning before
Justice Vincent Perera at the High Court in Suva facing bribery-related
charges.
Mr Marawa is charged with two counts of bribery and Mr
Shekeb faces two counts of bribery of public servants by persons having
dealings with public bodies.
The duo have denied the charges against them.
The trial dates has been set for April 2 -20, 2018 and the
matter has been adjourned to March 3, 2017 to check on proposed agreed facts.