Bau tikina road deteriorates

LICE MOVONO
Friday, February 24, 2017

Update: 2:25PM THE BAU tikina road is a priority area for the Fiji Roads Authority and because of that the six week old bypass is checked and repaired daily.

Following weather related concerns raised to this newspaper by daily commuters, FRA John Hutchinson said the Bau Tikina Road was checked at least once a day.

"Bau Tikina Road is checked daily if the engineer in his daily check finds that the road is not suitable for use we will close off access to motorists," Mr Hutchinson said.

The FRA CEO said two slips or landslides occurred on that road which it says are minor but which has necessitated the restriction of traffic to one lane only.

He added the continuing deterioration was because motorists do not abide by restrictions set.

"Vehicles over 18 tonnes are restricted and not allowed on Bau Tikina Road. Part of the recent deterioration of the road is directly related to overloaded vehicles using the by-pass despite clear instructions to the contrary," Hutchinson said.

"This selfish behavior by some truck operators is now causing much inconvenience to the rest of the travelling public and increased cost to the FRA and ultimately the tax payers of Fiji."

 








