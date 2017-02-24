Bau tikina road deteriorates

Update: 2:25PM THE BAU tikina road is a priority area for the Fiji Roads Authority and because of that the six week old bypass is checked and repaired daily.
Following
weather related concerns raised to this newspaper by daily commuters, FRA John
Hutchinson said the Bau Tikina Road was checked at least once a day.
"Bau Tikina
Road is checked daily if the engineer in his daily check finds that the road is
not suitable for use we will close off access to motorists," Mr Hutchinson
said.
The FRA CEO
said two slips or landslides occurred on that road which it says are minor but
which has necessitated the restriction of traffic to one lane only.
He added
the continuing deterioration was because motorists do not abide by restrictions
set.
"Vehicles
over 18 tonnes are restricted and not allowed on Bau Tikina Road. Part of the
recent deterioration of the road is directly related to overloaded vehicles
using the by-pass despite clear instructions to the contrary," Hutchinson said.
"This
selfish behavior by some truck operators is now causing much inconvenience to
the rest of the travelling public and increased cost to the FRA and ultimately
the tax payers of Fiji."