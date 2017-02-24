FRA reviews options to restore access at Kasavu

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Solutions are being discussed to reopen Kings road at Kasavu. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 1:38PM DISCUSSIONS are being made to reopen the Kings road at Kasavu in Tailevu.

A statement from the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) says the FRA board of directors are reviewing two feasible options to restore access at Kasavu on Kings Road.

FRA Chief Executive John Hutchinson said these two feasible options for Kasavu can be delivered under six months.

"Option 1 looks at the use of a single lane bailey bridge solution and if approved will take 2-3 months to install.

"This will permit heavy vehicles and buses to use the Kings Rd. This bridge solution will be single lane for buses, cars and trucks. It will be controlled by solar powered traffic lights," Mr Hutchinson said.

"The FRA is completing the technical design and sketches as well as seeking prices. Whilst not ideal, it re-opens the Kings Rd to all traffic whilst the medium/ long term solution is put in place," he said.

"Option 2 which is for a road detour has a lengthier turn-around time of 5-6 months. This allows an examination of the future of the road on its current alignment."