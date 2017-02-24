Fiji Time: 6:54 PM on Friday 24 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA reviews options to restore access at Kasavu

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, February 24, 2017

Update: 1:38PM DISCUSSIONS are being made to reopen the Kings road at Kasavu in Tailevu.

A statement from the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) says the FRA board of directors are reviewing two feasible options to restore access at Kasavu on Kings Road. 

FRA Chief Executive John Hutchinson said these two feasible options for Kasavu can be delivered under six months.

"Option 1 looks at the use of a single lane bailey bridge solution and if approved will take 2-3 months to install.

"This will permit heavy vehicles and buses to use the Kings Rd. This bridge solution will be single lane for buses, cars and trucks. It will be controlled by solar powered traffic lights," Mr Hutchinson said.

"The FRA is completing the technical design and sketches as well as seeking prices. Whilst not ideal, it re-opens the Kings Rd to all traffic whilst the medium/ long term solution is put in place," he said.

"Option 2 which is for a road detour has a lengthier turn-around time of 5-6 months. This allows an examination of the future of the road on its current alignment."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Players sign 7s contract
  2. Teachers charged
  3. $1500 disappointment
  4. FLP defers choice
  5. Climate diplomacy talk begin small
  6. Help for victim, 86
  7. LCPA says North farmers not frustrated
  8. On the hunt
  9. Solar system for school
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM tomorrow

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  6. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)