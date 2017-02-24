Free set piece clinic

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former Flying Fijians skipper Seremaia Bai will be organising a free clinic for rugby coaches tomorrow. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 1:27PM A FREE clinic for rugby coaches where they can improve their technical skills and knowledge of set pieces will be conducted tomorrow at Laucala Bay in Suva.

Organised by Seremaia Bai of the Rugby Academy Fiji, the clinic only requires participants to be properly dressed and possess the right attitude to be able to benefit from a group of former Flying Fijians as well as a visiting New Zealand coach.

Bai, whose international career spanned 16 years from when he first debuted for Fiji in 2000 to the successful completion of his 2015/2016 contract with the Leicester Tigers, will host the event at the University of the South Pacific Ground 3.

"It does not matter if you have flash backs and wingers because you can get that everywhere in Fiji but if you do not have proper set pieces, you will be struggling as a team," Bai said.

"Everyone is welcome and it truly is the more the merrier although we are specifically hoping more high school teachers will come. There is a real need for more skills training amongst coaches at this level of rugby and there is nothing being done to meet that need."

Bai, who three weeks ago began the Rugby Academy Fiji at Lelean Memorial Schools is hoping tomorrows set piece clinic will assure local coaches that there are development programmes available here.

The Auckland Under 19 coach, Sam Ward along with the group of players who with Bai run the rugby academy will facilaite tomorrows coaching clinics.

Bai said the clinic was free because the group hadn't been able to source corporate sponsorship yet for its training programmes but he said they were willing to run the hard yards.

"Look you gotta do what you can when you can. To be honest, people want us to run on our own first and observe to see if it works before they can help out and for now at this time in our programme, we are able to meet the expenses so we are out there doing it."