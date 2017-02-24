Free set piece clinic

Update: 1:27PM A FREE clinic for rugby coaches where they can improve their technical skills and knowledge of set pieces will be conducted tomorrow at Laucala Bay in Suva.
Organised
by Seremaia Bai of the Rugby Academy Fiji, the clinic only requires
participants to be properly dressed and possess the right attitude to be able
to benefit from a group of former Flying Fijians as well as a visiting New
Zealand coach.
Bai, whose
international career spanned 16 years from when he first debuted for Fiji in
2000 to the successful completion of his 2015/2016 contract with the Leicester
Tigers, will host the event at the University of the South Pacific Ground 3.
"It does
not matter if you have flash backs and wingers because you can get that
everywhere in Fiji but if you do not have proper set pieces, you will be
struggling as a team," Bai said.
"Everyone
is welcome and it truly is the more the merrier although we are specifically
hoping more high school teachers will come. There is a real need for more
skills training amongst coaches at this level of rugby and there is nothing
being done to meet that need."
Bai, who
three weeks ago began the Rugby Academy Fiji at Lelean Memorial Schools is
hoping tomorrows set piece clinic will assure local coaches that there are
development programmes available here.
The
Auckland Under 19 coach, Sam Ward along with the group of players who with Bai
run the rugby academy will facilaite tomorrows coaching clinics.
Bai said
the clinic was free because the group hadn't been able to source corporate
sponsorship yet for its training programmes but he said they were willing
to run the hard yards.
"Look you
gotta do what you can when you can. To be honest, people want us to run on our
own first and observe to see if it works before they can help out and for now
at this time in our programme, we are able to meet the expenses so we are out
there doing it."