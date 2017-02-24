Savusavu residents advised to store water

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:16PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has advised its customers living in parts of Daku, Savusavu that water supply is currently being disrupted until 5pm today.

A statement from the authority revealed that affected areas would include, whole of Savusavu, Vunikoka Road, Nukubalavu and Naqaqa.

The statement attributed the outage to a burst main at Daku (past the wharf).

The Authority has kindly advised its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

"Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm today," the statement said.