+ Enlarge this image This image showing the epicentre of the 5.0 magnitude earthquake that occurred from Vunisea, Kadavu this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:50PM A 5.0 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred at 9:10am this morning 440km south southwest (SSW) from Vunisea, Kadavu.

The moderate earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

The earthquake's source location was 440km south southwest from Vunisea Kadavu, 477km south from Nadi and 518km southwest from Suva, Fiji.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department has confirmed that this earthquake posed no immediate threat to the Fiji region.