Northern residents complain of road conditions

Update: 12:42PM DETERIORATING road condition in the North was a popular complaint made to the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama last night.

At a talanoa session held at Holy Family Secondary School in Labasa, members of the public poured out their grievances of the road condition that continues to deteriorate.

In response Mr Bainimarama also described the road condition as one of the worst he has traveled.

He instructed Infrastructure Minister Parveen Kumar to check with the Fiji Roads Authority and attend to this issue.

Mr Bainimarama said the road condition showed him the kind of roads Northerners were subjected to.

He traveled to Bainikea and Navakasiga District yesterday where slipper road conditions delayed traveling time for the entourage.