Burst main disrupts Nausori water supply

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WAF apologises for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:34PM A BURST main at Lal Singh road has caused an interruption of water supply in some parts of Nausori.

Residents living along the area are advised that water supply will be disrupted until 1pm today.

The areas affected include Waila housing, Waila Cider road, HL Sharma road, Lal Singh Rd to Water Authority Depot and Saraswati Primary School.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised its customers residing in the area to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 2pm.