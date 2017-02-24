Burst main disrupts Nausori water supply

Update: 12:34PM A BURST main at Lal Singh road has caused an interruption of water supply in some parts of Nausori.
Residents living along the area are advised that water supply will be
disrupted until 1pm today.
The areas affected include Waila housing, Waila Cider road, HL Sharma road, Lal
Singh Rd to Water Authority Depot and Saraswati Primary School.
The Water Authority of Fiji has advised its customers residing in the area
to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary
disruption period.
Supply is expected to be restored at 2pm.