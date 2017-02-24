Iguanas to be released to Monuriki island

Update: 12:16PM THE National Trust of Fiji will release wild Monuriki Iguanas at Monuriki Island today.
The iguanas and
their offspring were bred in captivity at Kula Eco Park since 2010.
The iguanas almost
became extinct due to the presence of invasive goats and rats.
These pests have
since been eradicated from the island.
The release is
being conducted with the assistance of Taronga Zoo, Australia, and traditional
landowners from Mataqali Vunaivi of Yanuya Village.
Director of
National Trust Fiji Robin Yarrow and senior Government officials will
participate in the release program.