Iguanas to be released to Monuriki island

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, February 24, 2017

Update: 12:16PM THE National Trust of Fiji will release wild Monuriki Iguanas at Monuriki Island today.

The iguanas and their offspring were bred in captivity at Kula Eco Park since 2010.

The iguanas almost became extinct due to the presence of invasive goats and rats.

These pests have since been eradicated from the island.

The release is being conducted with the assistance of Taronga Zoo, Australia, and traditional landowners from Mataqali Vunaivi of Yanuya Village.

Director of National Trust Fiji Robin Yarrow and senior Government officials will participate in the release program.








