Fijiana squad to Las Vegas named

PRAVIN NARAIN
Friday, February 24, 2017

Update: 11:35AM THE Fiji Rugby Union has announced the names the Telecom Fijiana squad to the Las Vegas 7s tournament next weekend.

Head coach Iliesa Tanivula said they have worked on their weaknesses and the girls were looking forward to the tournament.

The team will depart our shores for Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Selected Players

: Rusila Nagasau, Merewai Cumu, Miriama Naiobasali, Talica Vodo, Priscilla Siata, Asinate Savu, Ana Maria Roqica, Tima Ravisa, Lavenia Tinai, Aloesi Nakoci, Ana Maria Naimasi, Rejieli Daveuwa, Vasiti Solikoviti








