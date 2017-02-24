Fiji Time: 1:17 PM on Friday 24 February

Higgins vexed

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, February 24, 2017

HIGGINS Fiji, the company contracted to carry out maintenance work for all roads and Government utilities such as jetties and bridges, has had a frustrating time trying to get work done in the wake of recent bad weather.

Higgins Fiji maintenance manager Patrick Wardlaw said the recent downpours had been frustrating for the engineers.

"There's been so much water and the roads are muddy sometimes, making it difficult for us to get through.

"But we do what we can to ensure there is access for every community."

Rural road networks in Ra Province remain a challenge for Higgins Fiji workers and engineers.

This is especially so given the infrastructure damaged caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Mr Wardlaw said roads in Ra suffered damage for a number of years so they would take a long time to repair.

"We have the Nakorotubu roads, Burelevu, Barotu and all of the rural road networks that have numerous crossings that need attention," he said.

"Higgins has been working with all of the relevant stakeholders, especially with the Fiji Roads Authority to repair the roads with the resources that we have.

"Like any road network, it will take time and a lot of money to rehabilitate and build crossings that are able to withstand floods and inundated rivers.

"We have an issue with debris and how they are washed away down river causing damage to the crossings."








