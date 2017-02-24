Fiji Time: 1:17 PM on Friday 24 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

WAF faces supply challenges

Aqela Susu
Friday, February 24, 2017

THE Water Authority of Fiji faces difficulties in supplying water to areas in Nadi and Lautoka.

This was revealed by WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai, during the authority's submissions to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts in Suva on Wednesday.

"We are really struggling to supply water to the Nadi and Lautoka areas," he said.

Mr Ravai said the authority was in talks with landowners in the Western Division on the construction of new water sources.

"Close to 30 per cent of the water supply is from Nagado and we really want to isolate Lautoka City from the supply at Nagado in Nadi and for that to happen, or reduce at least, we have to find a new water source in Lautoka and we are now talking to the landowners there. It's already under negotiations now with the landowners. Hopefully, we secure a site and if we do that then we can take away some load from Nagado and push it further south towards Sigatoka," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Players sign 7s contract
  2. Teachers charged
  3. Climate diplomacy talk begin small
  4. $1500 disappointment
  5. FLP defers choice
  6. Help for victim, 86
  7. Solar system for school
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM tomorrow
  9. State takes public service to district
  10. LCPA says North farmers not frustrated

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  6. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)