WAF faces supply challenges

+ Enlarge this image Water Authority of Fiji CEO Opetaia Ravai, makes his subbmission as Accountant Joana Kaloucava and Manager Finance Pita Waqanivalu looks on during the Public Accounts Committee meeting at the Parliament complex in Suva on Wednesday. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Water Authority of Fiji faces difficulties in supplying water to areas in Nadi and Lautoka.

This was revealed by WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai, during the authority's submissions to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts in Suva on Wednesday.

"We are really struggling to supply water to the Nadi and Lautoka areas," he said.

Mr Ravai said the authority was in talks with landowners in the Western Division on the construction of new water sources.

"Close to 30 per cent of the water supply is from Nagado and we really want to isolate Lautoka City from the supply at Nagado in Nadi and for that to happen, or reduce at least, we have to find a new water source in Lautoka and we are now talking to the landowners there. It's already under negotiations now with the landowners. Hopefully, we secure a site and if we do that then we can take away some load from Nagado and push it further south towards Sigatoka," he said.