Fiji Time: 1:17 PM on Friday 24 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dream comes true

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, February 24, 2017

A MOTHER'S dream of seeing her daughter become a doctor will soon be a reality.

This is after Luse Veiogo became one of the seven inaugural recipients of the Fiji National University (FNU) Vice Chancellor's Scholarship Award in Suva on Wednesday.

Proud mum Amelia Tunidau said she was overwhelmed that her daughter got selected among the many applicants.

The mother of four said students should work hard and support their parents when they grow up.

"I am really happy for my daughter's achievement. I motivated my daughter in applying for the scholarship. All I want is to see my daughter complete her education and become a good person," Ms Tunidau said.

While receiving her scholarship, Ms Veiogo said she would make the most of the opportunity given to her.

Other recipients of the scholarships were: Waisake Vuniivi; Mohammed Khan; Shival Sahandil; Abdul Ali; Ratu Levani Takiveikata; and Josefa Lagicere.

FNU vice chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said the scholarship was a significant milestone for the university.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Players sign 7s contract
  2. Teachers charged
  3. Climate diplomacy talk begin small
  4. $1500 disappointment
  5. FLP defers choice
  6. Help for victim, 86
  7. Solar system for school
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM tomorrow
  9. State takes public service to district
  10. LCPA says North farmers not frustrated

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  6. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)