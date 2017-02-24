Dream comes true

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Luse Talei Veiogo (middle) is congratulated by her sister Ema Vosarewa (left) and mum Amelia Tunidau after receiving the Vice Chancellors Scholarship Award at the FNU campus in Nasinu on Wednesday. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

A MOTHER'S dream of seeing her daughter become a doctor will soon be a reality.

This is after Luse Veiogo became one of the seven inaugural recipients of the Fiji National University (FNU) Vice Chancellor's Scholarship Award in Suva on Wednesday.

Proud mum Amelia Tunidau said she was overwhelmed that her daughter got selected among the many applicants.

The mother of four said students should work hard and support their parents when they grow up.

"I am really happy for my daughter's achievement. I motivated my daughter in applying for the scholarship. All I want is to see my daughter complete her education and become a good person," Ms Tunidau said.

While receiving her scholarship, Ms Veiogo said she would make the most of the opportunity given to her.

Other recipients of the scholarships were: Waisake Vuniivi; Mohammed Khan; Shival Sahandil; Abdul Ali; Ratu Levani Takiveikata; and Josefa Lagicere.

FNU vice chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said the scholarship was a significant milestone for the university.