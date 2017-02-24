Registration opens for tourism expo

/ Front page / News

REGISTRATION is open for the tourism industry's premier event — the Fijian Tourism Expo.

The two-day event, which begins on May 4, is a platform that enables local partners to interact directly with international buyers and travel media.

Through the expo, local operators have the opportunity to establish new business partnerships.

Tourism Fiji CEO Mathew Stoeckel said there was a growing interest from overseas buyers.

"International buyers from our traditional and emerging markets are showing huge interest in attending FTE 2017," he said.

"Over the two-day event we will showcase the quality and diversity of Fiji's tourism products to these buyers through scheduled appointments and networking events.

"I encourage all suppliers within the tourism industry to get involved and register their interest in attending."

Registration closes on March 20. The expo will be held at the Sheraton Fiji on Denarau.