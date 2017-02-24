Fiji Time: 1:16 PM on Friday 24 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Registration opens for tourism expo

Kalesi Mele
Friday, February 24, 2017

REGISTRATION is open for the tourism industry's premier event — the Fijian Tourism Expo.

The two-day event, which begins on May 4, is a platform that enables local partners to interact directly with international buyers and travel media.

Through the expo, local operators have the opportunity to establish new business partnerships.

Tourism Fiji CEO Mathew Stoeckel said there was a growing interest from overseas buyers.

"International buyers from our traditional and emerging markets are showing huge interest in attending FTE 2017," he said.

"Over the two-day event we will showcase the quality and diversity of Fiji's tourism products to these buyers through scheduled appointments and networking events.

"I encourage all suppliers within the tourism industry to get involved and register their interest in attending."

Registration closes on March 20. The expo will be held at the Sheraton Fiji on Denarau.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Players sign 7s contract
  2. Teachers charged
  3. Climate diplomacy talk begin small
  4. $1500 disappointment
  5. FLP defers choice
  6. Help for victim, 86
  7. Solar system for school
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM tomorrow
  9. State takes public service to district
  10. LCPA says North farmers not frustrated

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  6. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)