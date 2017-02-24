FRA prioritises road repairs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Road works being carried out along the mainroad outside FSC mill in Labasa. Picture: SUPPLIED.

FIJI Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchison says most sealed roads in the Northern Division have not had a second waterproofing seal applied.

"This aged surface, combined with significant rainfall, increasing traffic volumes and overloading of vehicles is resulting in the existing seal breaking up and potholing," he said.

"Our contractors have identified areas that are most at risk and have prioritised repairs to areas where the effects of potholing and pavement damage are the most severe.

"This program of works has been identified for the next two to three years."

Mr Hutchinson said many of the existing culverts were installed a number of years and decades ago.

"They were installed on what was available at that time and designed for the conditions and drainage patterns for that time," he said.

"Through the years, there has been a lot of changes in terms of the expansion of road networks, farms and the development of residential and industrial areas throughout the North."

Mr Hutchinson said as such, the water flow, drainage patterns and the environment had also changed as a result.

"As a consequence more water is being directed into the culverts than originally planned for and FRA has identified the need to replace existing drainage structures with larger more robust culverts through its future planning and programs.

"These issues highlight the need for better planning and co-ordination between all agencies, developers and local authorities to ensure adequate drainage is planned, built and maintained," he said.