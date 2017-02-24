Group discusses hardships faced in communities

/ Front page / News

WOMEN network leaders in the North have raised priorities within their communities during a consultation held by FemLINK in Labasa on Wednesday.

Macuata urban representatives Mareta Tagivakatini and Nirmala Sharma said areas that needed attention in their communities included infrastructure, road condition and access to health services.

Ms Tagivakatini told women at the consultation that road conditions in surrounding areas outside Labasa Town had deteriorated over the years.

Ms Sharma said road conditions at Siberia, where she resided, affected the community's ability to access services at the Labasa Hospital.

Rabi women's representative Titaku Tabuariki said people on the island have been waiting for housing construction materials after homes were damaged from Tropical Cyclone Thomas seven years ago.

Ms Tabuariki said structures on the island had foundations already set up while homes stood uncompleted as homeowners were still waiting for house materials.

Another representative from the island, Tabatau Tekai said food security on the island continued to be affected by changing weather.

Ms Tekai said the island was riddled with floods and landslides after TD04F affected the island in December last year.

Meanwhile, Vikatoria Takayawa from Naweni Village in the Cakaudrove Province said villagers whose homes were washed away by the sea in the wake of Severe TC Winston were still waiting for housing materials.

Ms Takayawa said families staying with relatives were weary of being a burden on others.

She said families could not do much given the economic hardships they suffered.