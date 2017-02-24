Fiji Time: 1:17 PM on Friday 24 February

Call for more women leaders

Luke Rawalai
Friday, February 24, 2017

WOMEN around the country continue to be under-represented in areas of decision making, says FemLINK Pacific executive producer director Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls.

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said there were not enough women leaders in communities around the country.

"The women community leaders that we have at this workshop today is just a sample of female community leaders in the North," she said.

"Women are still being marginalised from decision making so this consultation will look at women's participation in terms of ensuring protection and human security.

"The objective of this two-day workshop is to build women leadership and establish a strong network of women leaders to identify their needs for the purposes of national planning and development."

Responding to questions from this newspaper on whether women have been equally represented in the political sphere, Ms Rolls said there was still a need for women representation in other arms of Government.

"Having women representatives in Parliament will not change because with the work we do we need women in all levels of decision making," she said.

"There needs to be greater focus in supporting rural women participation in leadership roles within local government and other sectors including their access to services."








