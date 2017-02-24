Attachee exploitation claims discussed

/ Front page / News

THE National Employment Centre is becoming a source for cheap labour and some businesses are exploiting the system by employing low paid attachees for long periods of time.

This was one of the issues raised during a recent meeting in Sigatoka, of a committee tasked with analysing child labour trends and education in Fiji.

The group had met to review the EU funded ILO TACKLE (Tackling Child Labour Through Education) project. The committee is made up of representatives from the Government, the unions and employers.

During discussions on the gaps that have persisted since the inception of the project in 2008, participants shared that there was a clash in the laws pertaining to the employment and the education of children. A delegate shared there were cases where those employed through NEC were exploited.

Businesses that employ more than 50 workers are mandated to engage suitably qualified unemployed persons as attachÃ©s or volunteers on a ratio of at least five per cent of the total number of its workforce.

In February last year, Government announced that 48,868 job seekers had registered with NEC.

The Fiji Trades Union Congresss national secretary Felix Anthony said they were aware of the exploitation of attachees, and claimed the practise had cost some full-time and part-time employees their jobs.

"Businesses who take them in, train them, and because they only have to be paid $60 a week, they gradually let go of full-time workers and retain these attachees for months and even years," he said.

"It is not only bad for full-time and part-time workers who have lost their jobs, it is just as bad for the attachees because they are not paid sick leave, no FNPF and no entitlements."

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO Nesbitt Hazelman said the exploitation of the attachees was a compliance issue and must be dealt with by the relevant ministry.

"NEC's role is to register and provide basic skills to unemployed persons and place them in industries to allow them to gain work experience," he said.

"Their engagement is governed by an MOU signed by the receiving employer and NEC that clearly sets out the terms and conditions of the work attachment, and this is managed by the NEC Unit within the Ministry of Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity. It is the minitry's compliance officers who should be ensuring that there is no exploitation of these trainee workers and if they do secure full-time employment they are expected to receive the appropriate salary. If there is exploitation, the onus is on us all including the trade unions to report such cases to the authorities," he said.

Questions sent last week to the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.