Boarding expansion

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Nabukaluka District School celebrate after the opening of their new library and computer lab at the school in Naitasiri on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says Government is working on expanding all school boarding facilities in urban areas.

Dr Reddy made this clear during a talanoa session with villagers of Nauluvatu, Lomai and Nabukaluka in Naitasiri on Tuesday.

"We are developing boarding facilities at Queen Victoria School (QVS), Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS), Adi Cakobau School (ACS) and Nasinu Secondary School because we want children from the interior and maritime zones where there is no high school nearby; we want to take your children and put them in a boarding facility, feed them and give them quality education," Dr Reddy said.

"We do not want you to take your children for miles every day, cross rivers; we do not want you to put your children with relatives in Suva and not know how they are being treated."

Dr Reddy said Government was working on ensuring that every Fijian child could access education freely.

"We have already expanded QVS and we will be working on other boarding school facilities this year."

The Education Minister said parents would now have to work on ensuring that their children deliver the best in school.