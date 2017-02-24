Fiji Time: 1:17 PM on Friday 24 February

Davui sets her sights on games

Faria Begum
Friday, February 24, 2017

STAYING hydrated when participating in any sporting event is important.

That's the view of Assemblies of God High School athlete Seria Davui.

The Year 12 student who participated at her school's inter-house athletics competition said drinking water and following dietary requirements were essential for an athlete.

"I road run and I train with the school athletes in the afternoon. I always do my training in the afternoon," Ms Davui said.

"It's always good to train and stay motivated."

She said her motivation to train hard was the medals that were at stake.

Ms Davui hopes to be selected for the zone athletics meet this year.

She participated in the Coca-Cola Games and the school zone competitions in 2014 and 2016.








