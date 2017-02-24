'Love your body'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Moreen Kwong, the fitness instructor for the Zenergy Group Fitness Centre expressed her sentiments on the importance of setting goals for keeping fit. Picture: Supplied

THE key to stay fit is to be motivated for the love of your own body.

Moreen Kwong, the fitness instructor for Zenergy Group Fitness Centre, expressed her sentiments on the importance of setting goals for keeping fit.

"From doing so, the next key factor would be motivation and the desire/drive to change for the better of their health and fitness," Ms Kwong said.

She also highlighted on eating healthy food.

"As islanders, we love our food, however, we must take note of what is good and what is not the best for us," Ms Kwong said.

She stressed on the importance of knowing the difference between the good carbs and the ones that are not very supportive to a healthy lifes.

Refined carbs such as white rice, white bread, sugar sweetened beverages belong to the list of foods that do not always support a healthy life.

She said eating schedule was another concern.

Ms Kwong mentioned that eating the right food and at the right time was essential to keeping fit.

"Health is wealth and it must be highly prioritised in everyone's life.

"Every journey starts with a first step, health is wealth and exercise is about good health and must take a priority in our daily lives," Ms Kwong said.