Keeping students fit in school

Faria Begum
Friday, February 24, 2017

SCHOOLS should conduct inter-house competitions to maintain fitness levels of students.

These were the sentiments of Abhay Chand, the head of the Physical Education, Music, Art and Craft Department at the Assemblies of God High School.

"Looking at health and fitness, I feel that all schools should take part in the inter-house programs provided."

He said schools should participate in these endeavours to help students maintain a healthy life.

He said all sports should be modified and introduced to the students.

"Every day we keep changing the types of games played in the school.

"These are modified games. We don't go deep into the higher level rules of the games, we don't follow the national levels," Mr Chand said.

He also articulated on the importance of the dietary needs of athletes.

"They need more oxygen and energy when they run," Mr Chand said.

He expressed his concern on the consumption of the right kinds of food to meet the nutrition requirements of athletes.

Time management in the opinion of Mr Chand, is the biggest obstacle in the lives of these young athletes.

"I must say time management is very essential. We see that most of the students involved in sports finish at 7pm and by the time they reach home they are tired," Mr Chand added.








