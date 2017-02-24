'No State meddling in Fiji TV'

/ Front page / News

FIJIAN Holdings Limited chief executive officer Nouzab Fareed has denied claims of Government's interference in the daily affairs of the Fiji Television newsroom.

Responding to claims made by National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad that Fiji Television had placed restrictions on its journalists covering political stories, Mr Fareed said it was not true.

"I have categorically denied any pressure from the Government," he said.

Mr Fareed said there was no official statement sent to FHL from the NFP regarding their concerns.

"That statement did not come to me. The only place I can see is it is on the blog sites and normal FHL policy is we can't make any comments on what is on social media," he said.

He said some staff members were being transferred within the divisions.

"We have not terminated anybody and I am clearly saying there is no Government pressure.

"I don't know what Honourable Prasad's agenda is, Fiji TV is a private company and we are trying to maximise profits."

Prof Prasad said the party had observed news bulletins for the past two weeks and claims that a journalist was reportedly told that he could no longer work in the Fiji One newsroom because of his political stories despite them being balanced and factual, pointed to interference in the newsroom.

"Similarly, after balanced, ethical and accurate coverage of parliamentary proceedings of 6th February of both Government and Opposition responses during debate on various issues in Parliament, Fiji TV news coverage has degenerated into extremely one-sided pro-Government bulletins," he claimed.

"During the parliamentary sitting, apart from 6th February, hardly any response by the Opposition to numerous ministerial statements or contribution to debate was reported in the major bulletins."

"The exodus of prominent journalists and senior staff clearly point to interference in Fiji TV's operations and newsroom."

Fijian Media Association general secretary, Stanley Simpson said the association met with Mr Fareed and Fiji TV management to establish the facts regarding journalist Shanal Sivan, who was allegedly side transferred by the company for his reporting.

"We met the management of Fijian Holdings Limited and Fiji TV in good faith today (yesterday) to establish the facts on the situation regarding Shanal Shivan and highlight issues of media development, media training and media independence and freedom," he said.

Mr Simpson said Mr Fareed gave the company's account with regards to the internal decisions they made in respect of Mr Sivan.

"We impressed upon Mr Fareed that Mr Sivan was a good young journalist who could get better and we would like to see him return to the newsroom and do his work freely as a journalist.

"We came out with the understanding that stakeholders need to work together to raise the standard of the media in the country and at the same time respect the work of journalists."