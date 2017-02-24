Fiji Time: 1:18 PM on Friday 24 February

Four men appear on theft charges

Aqela Susu
Friday, February 24, 2017

FOUR of the five men who allegedly broke into the residence of Fiji's late statesman, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, have been remanded in custody.

James Kacilala, Josua Gaunavinaka, Tevita Lagiloaloa, Waisake Kotoisuva and Akapusi Qera are charged with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft.

Mr Qera did not appear in court yesterday when the other four appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili at the Suva Magistrates Court.

The five are alleged to have been consuming homebrew at Tubou Village on Lakeba, Lau, on February 5 and broke into Ratu Mara's house where they allegedly stole assorted bottles of alcohol.

The four have been remanded in custody and will reappear in court with Mr Qera today.

The sixth accused, Pita Kautapola, who is charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft, also appeared before Mr Ratuvili. Mr Kautapola is alleged to have broken into the same house and stole 42 whale's tooth which were inside a wooden chest.

He has also been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on March 9.








