Fiji Fashion to mark 10 years on catwalk

Litia Cava
Friday, February 24, 2017

FIJI Fashion Week (FJFW) will celebrate a decade of fashion in May through its outstanding runway and shows with the latest collection of designs and emerging designers.

This was relayed last night by Ellen Whippy-Knight, managing director of FJFW, during the launch of its 10th year anniversary program.

Ms Whippy-Knight described the past 10 years of how FJFW had bloomed as "challenging, yet fun".

"For one thing I've always said over the past 10 years that every single person who lives in this country has that element in them and is a natural designer," she said.

"In the past 10 years, the biggest growth area of FJFW has been the students segment, for the first year we began student shows and that was in 2009, we only had 10 students in the show, last year we had 500 students and participation included 15 schools. This was a major achievement for us."

Ms Whippy-Knight also highlighted that FJFW was the second most-liked fashion week Facebook page, second to London.

This year's anniversary theme is 'Gold' and the anniversary celebration will begin from March 25 until May 27.

The Fiji Times is a major sponsor of the event.








