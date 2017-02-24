Fiji Time: 1:17 PM on Friday 24 February

Water threat

Aqela Susu
Friday, February 24, 2017

SEVERAL water catchments in Fiji are vulnerable to contamination.

Water Authority of Fiji chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said they were working with the Defence Ministry to ensure this does not happen.

"No deliberate attempts on that but we still have to guard our catchments to ensure this does not happen.

"This time we are just protecting it from farming and logging and all that," he said.

"Instances like people trying to sabotage and all that, we have not come across that yet. It doesn't mean it's not going to happen but we are working with other ministries to secure our sites."

Many water catchment sites, he said, was monitored by the Defence Ministry and the authority also contributed by conducting vulnerable site assessments.

He said if someone was to intentionally contaminate water sources in Fiji, there were many ways to do it.

"What we do is we communicate to the Defence Ministry on where we have security on site," Mr Ravai said








