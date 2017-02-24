Fiji Time: 1:18 PM on Friday 24 February

Seminar explores Pacific climate politics

Alisi Vucago
Friday, February 24, 2017

A PACIFIC Climate Diplomacy Series to explore the past and prospects for Pacific climate diplomacy was held at the University of the South Pacific yesterday.

Climate change specialist at Oxfam Australia, Dr Simon Bradshaw said Fiji was taking up a great challenge in the Pacific and it was up to every individual to maximise the opportunity of Fiji's role at the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 23).

"Institution leaders, civil society members and various organisations, as well as the students, all have roles at this seminar," Dr Bradshaw said.

"This seminar series brings those different actors together, thinking deeply about strategies for the Pacific COP and how to ensure it delivers the outcomes the Pacific community really needs and this impressive new step with Pacific leadership and climate change, and what we can do with them."

Lecturer at the USP School of Governance, Development and International Affairs, Dr Wesley Morgan said the seminar was imperative because it was a timely event to unpack different aspects of the Pacific and Fiji's climate diplomacy.

"Fiji's Presidency at COP 23 will be the first time a Pacific country has ever led the UN climate negotiations.

"This is an important moment for the Pacific to participate in regional and global diplomacy," Dr Morgan said.

There were about 60 people present at the seminar.








