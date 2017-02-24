Fiji Time: 1:17 PM on Friday 24 February

More consultations on village bylaws

Kalesi Mele
Friday, February 24, 2017

VILLAGERS in the Nadroga Navosa Province still have reservations about certain aspects of the draft village bylaws.

Roko Tui Nadroga Navosa Buatavatava Ravoka said there would be a second round of consultations next month to discuss these reservations and what people feel should be included or excluded.

A common concern is on the need to seek approval from the chief on the consumption of alcohol in a village setting.

Another concern is the requirement that a man must have his own home and a farm before getting married.

Mr Ravoka said many villagers had approved of the bylaws with the exception of a few who needed further consultations before making final recommendations.

"For some of these villagers these are laws that already existed, although not in black and white," he said.

"The draft bylaws just sort of reinforces those rules.

"On the requirement that a man must have his own home and farm before marriage, this is not a new law.

"Research has found that this is something that was practised way back. It was standard that at the age of 14 a young man must already have a farm. This may come as a surprise mostly to youths or those in urban centres."

Mr Ravoka encouraged those who have yet to receive a copy of the bylaws to visit the provincial council office.

"If there are people who don't understand the laws, we can help them."








