Help for victim, 86

THE Social Welfare Department will help an 86-year-old Ra woman who lives in a waist high makeshift shelter.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said officers from the department visited Ani Vakai at her Maneyava home.

The plight of the bedridden woman was published in this newspaper after family members asked for help in taking care of her.

Heavy rain over the past weeks has made it difficult for them to protect her.

She is protected from the waterlogged mud floor by plastic coverings and mats.

Ms Vakai's family home was destroyed by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"Ms Vakai's carers have been asked to provide the relevant documents to our Rakiraki office so that we can process her application. They have never applied before," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"Once received we will try and fast track it so that assistance can be given to her."

The elderly woman lives with her niece Timaima Dikota and grandson Joti Jalenigauna.

The roof of her shelter is about one metre high and the structure is enclosed by corrugated iron.

The Category 5 storm destroyed 30 homes at the settlement.

Homeowners are entitled to $1500 under Government's Help for Homes initiative.