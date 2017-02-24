Road crew struggle

/ Front page / News

DOWNPOURS experienced during TD09F and TD14F over the past two months led to deteriorating road conditions across the Northern Division.

Fiji Roads Authority's chief executive officer John Hutchinson said maintenance crews in the Northern Division were struggling to maintain the road conditions during the prolonged periods of rain.

"The wet road network and continuous rain experienced in the past few weeks is impeding Fulton Hogan Hiways' (FHH) ability to carry out repair work on roads," he said.

"Reports of waterlogged roads, buses being bogged down, flooded Irish crossings are some of the issues that FRA and FHH have to deal with.

"In addition, the FRA has also received concerns about logging operators carting logs on these roads and worsening road conditions."

FHH contract manager North, Ryan Couchman said continuous rain over the past few weeks made it extremely difficult for them to deploy their road crews to badly-affected areas.

"Some of our equipment such as rollers and graders can weigh up to 10 to 15 tonnes and if we take them to these areas, they will only make matters worse, which is why we need dry conditions if we are to effectively repair these roads," he said.

"We need the roads to be dried out to be able to apply good aggregate on to the road and then grade and compact them. With the current weather pattern, we just can't get that opportunity.

"FHH crews have been taking advantage of gaps in the weather. However, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to restore road conditions."

Mr Couchman said since February, some of the roads affected in the North included Qelemumu Rd, Vunivutu Rd, Naiviqiri Rd, Nawaido Rd, Banikea Rd, Dradramea Rd, Lutukina Rd and Delaikoro Rd.

Meanwhile, FRA has asked members of the public to understand that they cannot grade wet roads, patch potholes in the rain and place equipment such as rollers on affected roads because this would worsen the situation.