LCPA says North farmers not frustrated

+ Enlarge this image LCPA says that cane farmers in the North had no issues with Government's TC Winston assistance as they were not affected by the cyclone. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Labasa Cane Producers Association (LCPA) says it has never been frustrated by Government's slow response to farmer's plight after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Responding to statements by representatives from the Rarawai and Lautoka Cane Producers Associations, LCPA executive officer Ravnil Raj said farmers in Labasa were not badly affected by Severe TC Winston.

Mr Raj said the two associations' frustrations had nothing to do with farmers in the North who had a successful crushing season last year.

"However, we are aware that fellow cane farmers in Lautoka and Rarawai have been affected greatly by Severe TC Winston and our prayers are with them and their families," he said.

"Farmers in the North are indeed proud to have produced their quota of cane this year and it is part of their aim to increase their productivity.

National Farmer Union's national president Surendra Lal said even though farmers in the North were not directly affected by Severe TC Winston, they still experienced difficulties.

Mr Lal said there were still some farmers in the North who were waiting for assistance to have their drains fixed to improve waterlogged farms.

"Even cane access roads that were affected by the adverse weather conditions brought about by Severe TC Winston are still left to be fixed," he said.

"Therefore to say that farmers in the North were not affected is not really true."

Fiji Sugar Corporation board chairman Vishnu Mohan had earlier revealed that TC Winston left a total damage bill of $163.6m for the industry.

Mr Mohan had said the total loss took into account damage caused to the mills, research facilities, houses and farm structures, transportation infrastructure and the more than 45 per cent or 19,000 hectares of crop damages in all the sectors of Rarawai, Penang and two sectors in Lautoka.