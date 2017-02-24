FRA clarifies operations role

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority says it was set up as a management body by the Government as part of an overall public sector reform strategy in 2004.

Responding to queries from Fiji Buses Operators Association national president Pramod Chand on why the authority continued to contract its works to companies, FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the reform began well before the establishment of the current Government.

He said the FRA model was originally set up to outsource all physical work to the private sector, and "we have been operating this way since 2013".

"As a result of reviews undertaken by the board of the FRA in 2015, a decision was made to change the balance of that business model," he said.

"Part of the reforms was to bring some functions back 'in-house' to achieve better control and management.

"That process has commenced and is underway," said Mr Hutchinson.

Mr Chand said there was no need for FRA to contract all its road works.

He claimed that the act of contracting work to other companies revealed the authority's inability to look after roads in the country.

"FRA needs to deal with the road in its entirety and that means managing drains and all roading structures," he said.

"This act of contracting work and then sub-contracting them needs to be investigated."