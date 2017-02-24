Root causes of violence

/ Front page / News

IF the nation is serious about reducing violence against women, then it must strongly address the root causes of this illegal act.

Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls, femLINK Pacific director, said the root causes of these forms of violence were linked to economic insecurity, lack of gender power balances in society, problems with access to basic needs for living and other issues. Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said these causes were compounded by natural disasters.

"One cannot talk about reducing violence against women without considering the root causes of this problem because addressing that would then address the violence," she said.

"Then there are other factors that compound the causes of this form of violence.

"These include women's inability to access an effective, efficient justice system, natural disasters, infrastructure problems and many other issues."

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said to address violence was to address these root causes, which were interconnected.

"Violence against women continues to be a problem in the country and it will continue to be an issue if its causes are not addressed," she said.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Women Crisis Centre last year revealed that of the 3193 women surveyed in 2013, 15 per cent were beaten during pregnancy and one-third of these were punched or kicked in the abdomen by their husband or partner.

According to the survey, Fiji's rates of violence against women and girls are among the highest in the world.