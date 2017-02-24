FLOTSAM AND JETSAM tomorrow

/ Front page / News

Bedbugs or lovebug. A young woman learnt the hard way while lying in the sitting room with her partner.

Beachcomber was told that when she moved, her partner moved too.

"Na cava ya? (What's that?)," her partner asked.

Dua na ka e kati au tiko" (Something is biting me)," she said.

Her partner replied, "Relax, au kiniti iko tiko" (Relax, I'm just pinching you)

With so much love for her partner, she relaxed and allowed what she thought was the pinching by her partner to continue.

Beachcomber was told that until today, she still thinks that her partner pinched her.

Little did she realise that bedbugs and not the lovebug were having a go at her. It pays to know what's happening around you.