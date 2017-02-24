Fiji Time: 1:18 PM on Friday 24 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLP defers choice

Nasik Swami
Friday, February 24, 2017

THE Fiji Labour Party (FLP) says it will not make known the face of the party at this stage.

Party leader Mahendra Chau­d­h­ry said the party still had 18 mo­nths to decide on the person who would be the face of the party for the 2018 General Election.

"The election is 18 months away and answers to these questions will emerge at an appropriate time," he said. Mr Chaudhry called on donor nations such as Australia, New Zealand and the (EU) to take heed of concerns raised by opposition political parties regarding the situation in Fiji.

Noting Australia's offer to assist Fiji in the 2018 general election, Mr Chaudhry said the country needed to take heed of the demand by the opposition parties for changes to the electoral process.

"FLP along with other opposition political parties have made it clear that they want a number of key issues to be addressed ahead of the 2018 general elections. It is important that donor nations take note of our dissatisfaction with the current situation," he said.

Leaders of FLP, Social Democratic Liberal Party, National Federation Party, People's Democratic Party and Fiji United Freedom Party issued a joint statement calling for the removal of the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, and the elections ministerial portfolio held by the Attorney-General and FijiFirst party general secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, to be scrapped.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Players sign 7s contract
  2. Teachers charged
  3. Climate diplomacy talk begin small
  4. $1500 disappointment
  5. FLP defers choice
  6. Help for victim, 86
  7. Solar system for school
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM tomorrow
  9. State takes public service to district
  10. LCPA says North farmers not frustrated

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  6. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)