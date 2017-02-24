FLP defers choice

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Labour Party (FLP) says it will not make known the face of the party at this stage.

Party leader Mahendra Chau­d­h­ry said the party still had 18 mo­nths to decide on the person who would be the face of the party for the 2018 General Election.

"The election is 18 months away and answers to these questions will emerge at an appropriate time," he said. Mr Chaudhry called on donor nations such as Australia, New Zealand and the (EU) to take heed of concerns raised by opposition political parties regarding the situation in Fiji.

Noting Australia's offer to assist Fiji in the 2018 general election, Mr Chaudhry said the country needed to take heed of the demand by the opposition parties for changes to the electoral process.

"FLP along with other opposition political parties have made it clear that they want a number of key issues to be addressed ahead of the 2018 general elections. It is important that donor nations take note of our dissatisfaction with the current situation," he said.

Leaders of FLP, Social Democratic Liberal Party, National Federation Party, People's Democratic Party and Fiji United Freedom Party issued a joint statement calling for the removal of the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, and the elections ministerial portfolio held by the Attorney-General and FijiFirst party general secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, to be scrapped.