Fiji Time: 1:17 PM on Friday 24 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Solar system for school

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, February 24, 2017

FIDDLING and moving around in the dark school compound for the past two years has come to an end for students of Navakasiga District School in Bua.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama gave the 68 students a new solar system worth $50,000.

Days of studying using candles and lamps have also ended.

Mr Bainimarama told the people of Bua that children's education should remain a priority at all times.

And for the students of Bua, Mr Bainimarama said that improving educational needs for them and other rural schools remained a priority for his Government.

He also told the villagers of Navakasiga that his Government would always do its best to ensure that all Fijian students excelled in their studies and achieved their dreams.

Compared with the past where no educational assistance was provided such as school fees and bus fares, Mr Bainimarama said his Government opted for this to lighten the heavy burden many parents faced.

School head teacher Samuela Maui said the students would have longer hours of studying in the night.

"They will not use candles anymore and our students will now have the opportunity to do more academic work through the supply of solar electricity," he said.

"When we switched on the lights two weeks ago, the students' faces lit up because they know it is better days ahead.

"We used to use a generator but that broke down two years ago and we are thankful to Government for their help."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Players sign 7s contract
  2. Teachers charged
  3. Climate diplomacy talk begin small
  4. $1500 disappointment
  5. FLP defers choice
  6. Help for victim, 86
  7. Solar system for school
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM tomorrow
  9. State takes public service to district
  10. LCPA says North farmers not frustrated

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  6. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)