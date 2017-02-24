Solar system for school

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama smiles at students of Navakasiga District School during his North visit yesterday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

FIDDLING and moving around in the dark school compound for the past two years has come to an end for students of Navakasiga District School in Bua.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama gave the 68 students a new solar system worth $50,000.

Days of studying using candles and lamps have also ended.

Mr Bainimarama told the people of Bua that children's education should remain a priority at all times.

And for the students of Bua, Mr Bainimarama said that improving educational needs for them and other rural schools remained a priority for his Government.

He also told the villagers of Navakasiga that his Government would always do its best to ensure that all Fijian students excelled in their studies and achieved their dreams.

Compared with the past where no educational assistance was provided such as school fees and bus fares, Mr Bainimarama said his Government opted for this to lighten the heavy burden many parents faced.

School head teacher Samuela Maui said the students would have longer hours of studying in the night.

"They will not use candles anymore and our students will now have the opportunity to do more academic work through the supply of solar electricity," he said.

"When we switched on the lights two weeks ago, the students' faces lit up because they know it is better days ahead.

"We used to use a generator but that broke down two years ago and we are thankful to Government for their help."