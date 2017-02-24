State takes public service to district

/ Front page / News

FOR decades, the people of Lekutu in Bua had to travel to Labasa and Nabouwalu for government services.

But that ended yesterday when State departments including the registration office for births and marriages opened a government station in the district.

District rep Tevita Raiova said villagers would save the $25 spent in travelling to Labasa or Nabouwalu for such services.

"We have always wanted this and have asked many times with past governments to bring the government offices to Lekutu because we have a high population here," he said.

"We also have rice farmers, fishermen and divers in this area and they don't earn much so this is a big development for us.

"This Government has brought to our doorsteps what we have always wanted."

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama assured the people of Bua that his Government would not leave behind any Fijian.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, he said all Fijians, irrespective of race, colour, age, religion or in whatever area they reside in the country, his Government remained prepared to deliver the best services.

He said it was about time the people of Lekutu were given a government station.

This development, he said, would save travelling expenses to Nabouwalu and Labasa. Mr Bainimarama said government services should be taken closer to all Fijians.

He pleaded with government officials in Lekutu to serve the people when they visit the newly opened station.

Their role, he said, was to help the communities improve their livehoods through government services.

Mr Bainimarama will open another government station in Kubulau, Bua, next week.