Teachers charged

SIX teachers have been charged in the past four weeks for using corporal punishment as a means of discipline in schools.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy revealed this during a talanoa session with villagers of Nauluvatu, Lomai and Nabukaluka in Naitasiri on Wednesday.

The revelation came when Dr Reddy stressed to parents the importance of child discipline.

Police spokesperson Inspector Jokatama Qio said the charges would depend on the form of punishment meted out to the students.

Insp Qio said charges included common assault and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He said for common assault, the penalty was one-year imprisonment and if it was an assault causing grievous bodily harm case then the accused would face up to five years imprisonment.

Dr Reddy said teachers were also affected when such incidents occurred because parents lodged their complaints with police straight after they were alerted by their children.

However, he said, parents played a vital role in ensuring discipline and that it was important for parents to discipline their children well from home before they were sent to school.

He also highlighted that teachers took most of their teaching time trying to discipline students. Meanwhile, Insp Qio said any form of violence against children would not be tolerated.

"For the Fiji police, if any form of assault in school is reported to us, we will conduct a thorough investigation," he said.