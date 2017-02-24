Fiji Time: 1:17 PM on Friday 24 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Teachers charged

Litia Cava
Friday, February 24, 2017

SIX teachers have been charged in the past four weeks for using corporal punishment as a means of discipline in schools.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy revealed this during a talanoa session with villagers of Nauluvatu, Lomai and Nabukaluka in Naitasiri on Wednesday.

The revelation came when Dr Reddy stressed to parents the importance of child discipline.

Police spokesperson Inspector Jokatama Qio said the charges would depend on the form of punishment meted out to the students.

Insp Qio said charges included common assault and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He said for common assault, the penalty was one-year imprisonment and if it was an assault causing grievous bodily harm case then the accused would face up to five years imprisonment.

Dr Reddy said teachers were also affected when such incidents occurred because parents lodged their complaints with police straight after they were alerted by their children.

However, he said, parents played a vital role in ensuring discipline and that it was important for parents to discipline their children well from home before they were sent to school.

He also highlighted that teachers took most of their teaching time trying to discipline students. Meanwhile, Insp Qio said any form of violence against children would not be tolerated.

"For the Fiji police, if any form of assault in school is reported to us, we will conduct a thorough investigation," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Players sign 7s contract
  2. Teachers charged
  3. Climate diplomacy talk begin small
  4. $1500 disappointment
  5. FLP defers choice
  6. Help for victim, 86
  7. Solar system for school
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM tomorrow
  9. State takes public service to district
  10. LCPA says North farmers not frustrated

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  6. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)