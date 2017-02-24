Fiji Time: 1:17 PM on Friday 24 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Players sign 7s contract

Pravin Narain
Friday, February 24, 2017

FIJI 7s rugby coach Gareth Baber has confirmed some players have signed contracts with the Fiji Rugby Union before the naming of the final squad to the Las Vegas 7s later today.

The players were given contracts last week for them to go and seek counsel and talk with their families before putting pen to paper.

Baber told this newspaper that 13 players had signed the contract. However, he opted not to reveal the names of the players.

"The progress of the contract is that there are a number of players who have signed their contracts with FRU," Baber said."We have got more than half done now.

"There is a process for the players and they got the contracts. They took the contract and then came back to the rugby union. It will continue in the next few weeks and hopefully, the majority of the squad to the Las Vegas and Vancouver will be signed in future."

The Vodafone Fiji side went through another intense training session under the guidance of Baber and fitness trainer Nacani Cawanibuka at the Uprising Beach Resort grounds in Pacific Harbour yesterday.

The players worked on their ball retention skills from kick-offs and touched up their off-loading talent.

Baber said they had worked hard to improve on their mistakes from Sydney 7s.

"We are trying to play the game with a lot of intensity and reacting well off the ball and the ball changes hands several times. We also looked at the structures from the line-out and kick-offs.

"We are making sure it stays accurate as it can and with those we also worked on how to control the ball when it is in your possession.

"There have been a lot of focus put on scrums and we feel we can make some gains."

The Fiji 7s side is pooled with Japan, Scotland, and Australia in Pool D at the Las Vegas sevens tournament.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64440.6254
JPY 55.991852.9918
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.46380.4518
NZD 0.68630.6533
AUD 0.63990.6149
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Players sign 7s contract
  2. Teachers charged
  3. Climate diplomacy talk begin small
  4. $1500 disappointment
  5. FLP defers choice
  6. Help for victim, 86
  7. Solar system for school
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM tomorrow
  9. State takes public service to district
  10. LCPA says North farmers not frustrated

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  6. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)