Players sign 7s contract

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Osea Kolinisau (centre) in control as he tries to fend off Samisoni Viriviri during the Fiji 7s team training at the Uprising Beach Resort Grounds in Pacific Harbour yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FIJI 7s rugby coach Gareth Baber has confirmed some players have signed contracts with the Fiji Rugby Union before the naming of the final squad to the Las Vegas 7s later today.

The players were given contracts last week for them to go and seek counsel and talk with their families before putting pen to paper.

Baber told this newspaper that 13 players had signed the contract. However, he opted not to reveal the names of the players.

"The progress of the contract is that there are a number of players who have signed their contracts with FRU," Baber said."We have got more than half done now.

"There is a process for the players and they got the contracts. They took the contract and then came back to the rugby union. It will continue in the next few weeks and hopefully, the majority of the squad to the Las Vegas and Vancouver will be signed in future."

The Vodafone Fiji side went through another intense training session under the guidance of Baber and fitness trainer Nacani Cawanibuka at the Uprising Beach Resort grounds in Pacific Harbour yesterday.

The players worked on their ball retention skills from kick-offs and touched up their off-loading talent.

Baber said they had worked hard to improve on their mistakes from Sydney 7s.

"We are trying to play the game with a lot of intensity and reacting well off the ball and the ball changes hands several times. We also looked at the structures from the line-out and kick-offs.

"We are making sure it stays accurate as it can and with those we also worked on how to control the ball when it is in your possession.

"There have been a lot of focus put on scrums and we feel we can make some gains."

The Fiji 7s side is pooled with Japan, Scotland, and Australia in Pool D at the Las Vegas sevens tournament.