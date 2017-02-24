Climate diplomacy talk begin small

/ Front page / News

Update: 10:14PM SIXTY people showed up for the Pacific climate diplomacy and their role for the upcoming COP23 at the University of the South Pacific today.

Climate Change Specialist at Oxfam Australia, Dr Simon Bradshaw said Fiji was taking up a great challenge in the Pacific and it was up to every individual to maximize the opportunity of Fiji's role at COP23.

"Institution leaders, Civil Society Members and various organizations as well as the students all have roles at this seminar," he said.

"This seminar series brings those different actors together, thinking deeply about strategies for the Pacific COP and how to ensure it delivers the outcomes the Pacific community really needs and this impressive new step with Pacific leadership and climate change, and what we can do with them."

The seminar was a collaboration between the School of Government, Development and International Affairs (SGDIA) and the Pacific Centre for the Environment and Sustainable Development (PACE-SD).