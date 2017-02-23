Fiji Time: 9:01 PM on Thursday 23 February

O'Brien: APTC proud to support Pacific islanders

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Update: 6:26PM MORE than 150 women from Kiribati have graduated from the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC).

This was after 25 more women received qualifications in nine programs offered at APTC during a graduation ceremony in Kiribati yesterday.

Since its establishment in 2007, APTC has trained more than 380 Kiribati nationals.

Kiribati Minister for Labour and Human Resources Development Mr Ruateki Tekaiara while officiating at the graduation congratulated the graduates on their achievement and encouraged them to not only apply the new skills they have learnt, but also pass it on to others in their workplace and communities.

APTC is an innovative development project funded by the Australian Government, delivering Australian skills and qualifications for a wide range of vocational careers for skilled workers across the Pacific.

The graduating class also included 22 students from APTC?s Certificate III in Individual Support program.

These students were offered the opportunity to undertake training at the APTC campus in Fiji as well as in Kiribati, as a result of an existing collaboration between APTC and the Kiribati Institute of Technology (KIT), which provides a pathway for KIT graduates to undertake training at APTC.

APTC Chief Executive Officer, Denise O'Brien congratulated the students in her closing address.

"APTC is proud to support Pacific Islanders, by providing vocational training to citizens of Small Island States such as Kiribati, to upgrade their skills that will expand their opportunities in their own countries and beyond," she said.

This was the 11th APTC graduation in Kiribati with a total of 46 graduates.








